Meeting held to discuss pros and cons of south side casino

COLUMBUS, Ga. – On Wednesday dozens of folks in the community met at the Loft Restaurant to discuss the future of South Columbus.

Electric City Life is an organization that holds monthly open forums to discuss various topics affecting our city.

The topic of discussion tonight was the proposed 200 million dollar gaming casino that would be located on the south side of Columbus.

Attorney Katonga Wright represented entrepreneur Robert Wright.

She highlighted the benefits of bringing a casino, hotel and spa to the Columbus area.

Rivercenter Executive Director Norm Easterbrook countered that a casino business model could have a negative impact on local arts and entertainment venues.