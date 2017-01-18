Georgia State Patrol reminds parents of child safety seat laws

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that proper child car safety restraints reduce by 71% a child’s chances of dying in an automobile accident. Understanding child safety seat laws is very important. News 3 is “On Your Side” with basics you need to know from the Georgia State Patrol.

It’s the most important sound you’ll ever make for the safety of your child—the clicking of your child’s car safety seat. Proper restraint for children is not only important because it’s the law—but it saves the lives of children.

Though the numbers are fewer than at this same time in 2016, the new year has already proven deadly on Georgia’s highways.

“It’s important because of several safety reasons. Since the beginning of the year, there’s been 32 traffic fatalities, and 13 of them has involved seatbelt usage,” says Corporal Michael Allen Storey, of Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus.

What exactly are the rules when it comes to restraining your child in car safety seats? In Georgia, it’s pretty simple.

“If you transport any child under 8 years of age, it needs to have some kind of car seat, booster seat, or such as that. There’s a weight limit of 40 pounds or 4′ 9.” The 40 pound child can be restrained by a lap and shoulder belt, so can a child over 4 foot 9 inches tall. It will have to be proven they are of that weight and that tall,” says Corporal Storey.

For Georgia parents who might have questions or be unsure if they are installing their child safety seat properly, the state says it’s here to help.

“Most state troopers are certified to install car seats. If anyone has any problems, they are welcome to call us. We’ll assist them, show them, teach them, how to put the car seats in. Your local health departments, they have someone that is also trained, and they also give away car seats,” says Corporal Storey.

For more on Georgia’s child car seat laws, please click here.

For information on Alabama’s child car laws, please click here.