Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

HOUSTON, Tx (CBS) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his spokesperson says. Mr. Bush is 92.

The story was first reported by CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

Jim McGrath, spokesperson for the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush, later tweeted details:

The Bushes live in Houston.

In 2015, Mr. Bush spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck, KHOU points out, adding that he suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Mr. Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president, the station says.

