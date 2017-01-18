Driver faces DUI charges after toddler dies in parking lot collision

CLEVELAND, Ga. (AP) — A driver faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges after state authorities say he hit and killed a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot.

The Georgia State Patrol tells local media the boy, Easton Cain, was standing behind a parked SUV Tuesday afternoon when 36-year-old James Holcomb struck the child in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store in Cleveland.

The y store is about 80 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Authorities say the boy was pinned between the front of Holcomb’s Chevrolet Avalanche and the back of a parked and unoccupied Ford Explorer.

Holcomb has been charged with DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and no insurance. He wasn’t injured in the crash. It was not immediately clear if Holcomb has an attorney.