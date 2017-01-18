Ding! Ding! Round two is next, Saturday AM

Three rounds of thunderstorms will impact us from tonight through late Sunday. The first system moves through tonight (10pm est – 11pm est) bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Friday will have a few showers but activity increases once more Saturday ahead of a strong system. Strong isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday.(related to the same system) will bring a set-up for severe weather. Gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible early Saturday morning and Sunday morning.Saturday morning damaging wind, possible isolated tornadoes.

Our next storm will be right on the heels of this one, will bring scattered showers and a few storms Saturday morning. Ahead of a very strong upper low will deepen (strengthen) across the region sending a strong impulse ahead of the initial storm and the set-up for severe weather, likely into the early morning hours before calming-down.

WAD (Weather Aware Day) Sunday: Early Morning

This is all subject to change as this system winds-up literally Sunday afternoon-evening, with the potential now with widespread damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. This system spins out of the southeast Monday wrapping moisture behind this across the region Monday. Expect windy and cooler conditions behind this but not exactly the cold you’d be thinking.

EXTENDED:

Monday the circulation around this low will bring light rain (ending early) windy, and cooler conditions. Tuesday will be quieter and cooler. We’ll return to the upper 60s to about 70 Wednesday. Wednesday a weak cold front will sweep through the region and only bring a slight chance of a passing shower.