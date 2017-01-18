CPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in December deputy hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help to find a man who may have information on a hit-and-run accident involving an off duty Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

A press release by Corporal Rosalyn Hall says police are looking for 40-year-old Johnson Wade Yarbrough. Hall says Yarbrough has an active Felony Violation of Probation Warrant with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

He is wanted as a “person of interest” in a traffic accident on December 8 where Deputy Richard Gribbins was hit and injured while directing traffic around an accident.

As News 3 reported, Deputy Gribbins was off duty and helping divert traffic on Interstate 85 near Exit 12 when a late 90’s or early 2000’s model dark-colored Toyota struck him and kept going.

Deputy Gribbins suffered a broken leg from the impact.

Yarbrough is a white man, six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on Yarbrough or the accident, please contact Officer Adam Moyer at 706-225-4028.