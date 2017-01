MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of child molestation and aggravated sodomy is set to appear in court Thursday.

A police report says 56-year-old Tracy Sylvis was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a Special Victims Unit investigation. He faces eight counts each of child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

Police confirm Sylvis is an employee at Pratt Whitney, Inc., but decline to release further details of the investigation.

Sylvis will step before a judge Thursday at 2 p.m.