Americus business owner among elite Leadership Georgia class

AMERICUS, Ga — Americus businesswoman Eshonda Blue has earned a prestigious state honor. She’s been selected as a part of this year’s Leadership Georgia class — designed to teach young business professionals more about the state.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce runs the class to promote networking and advanced leadership skills. Participants travel throughout the state for classes in the year-long program.

Blue and her sister Jessica Wright are co-owners of Innovative Senior Solutions — a home healthcare business based in Americus that has expanded into 19 counties over the past decade.

“I’m so excited to get this appointment because we are in the process of expanding our business throughout the state of Georgia, so this was just a great beginning for that,” says Eshonda Blue, co-owner and CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to look back and see the impact that we’ve had on so many individual lives,” says Jessica Wright, co-owner and COO of Innovative Senior Solutions.

Yesterday, Innovative Senior Solutions celebrated ten years in business with a corporate pep rally.

Both Blue and Wright are nurses who were inspired by their late grandmother to start their business to provide in-home care alternatives for seniors and their families who did not want to use nursing homes or other assisted living facilities. They say they share credit for their successes with their staff and the economically-thriving Americus business community.