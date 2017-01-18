A tale of three storms

((Brief Analysis)) WAD (Weather Aware Days) Thursday night for brief disruptive winds and very heavy rainfall but only seeing a potential for a few isolated strong.
Saturday’s set-up will be late chance for severe storms. Then the set-up for Sunday afternoon appears to be in-line with the strongest portion of this system creating rotation along the axis. Pulsing damaging winds with these thunderstorms, at this time primary hazard.
WAD (Weather Aware Day) Saturday: Saturday late evening damaging wind, possible isolated tornadoes.
Our next storm will be right on the heels of this one, will bring scattered showers and a few storms Saturday but late. Ahead of a very strong upper low will deepen (strengthen) across the region sending a few strong impulses and the set-up for severe weather, likely into the early morning hours Sunday.
WAD (Weather Aware Day) Sunday: Late afternoon
This is all subject to change as this system winds-up literally Sunday afternoon-evening, with the potential now with widespread damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. This system spins out of the southeast Monday wrapping moisture behind this across the region Monday. Expect windy and cooler conditions behind this but not exactly the cold you’d be thinking.
Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast