$385K Ferrari totaled after crashing into ravine

WRBL Staff Published:
Ferrari crashes on Red Bud Trail on Jan. 13, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Ferrari crashes on Red Bud Trail on Jan. 13, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department posed a fair question along with incredible photos of a recent crash: What happens when you try to make your limited production $385,000 Ferrari fly?

“Nothing good.”

James Sidney Allen, 28, totaled his Ferrari on Jan. 17. Charged with DUI (Austin police)
James Sidney Allen, 28, totaled his Ferrari on Jan. 17. Charged with DUI (Austin police)

Several AFD C-shift crews were called to the crash on Friday, Jan. 13 around 2:30 a.m. at the 3300 block of Redbud Trail. A witness told firefighters the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour as it passed over the bridge on Redbud Trail headed toward Westlake Drive.

The Ferrari driver, 28-year-old James Allen, missed his first turn — “no surprise there,” AFD said — and drove straight into the woods, going airborne for about 40 feet. The car then flipped over in the air and landed on its side, down a 40-foot ravine.

The three vehicle occupants had only minor injuries. Allen  was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. According to city records, Allen had been out at Steampunk Saloon on 6th Street prior to the crash.

$385K Ferrari totaled after crashing into ravine

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s