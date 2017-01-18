16 Phenix City students receive scholarships as part of 4th Mayor’s Ball

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City council started off Wednesday’s council meeting with a salute to area youth. 16 students from Central High School and Glenwood School were recognized as recipients of dual-enrollment awards.

Each of the students will receive money to allow them to participate in the dual-enrollment program at Chattahoochee Valley Community College. The students are taking high school courses that will count for college credit. One senior from Glenwood says the program will help her reach her career goals.

“I want to be a nurse and so the faster that I can get my degree, the faster I can go to work and help others,” Parker Rene Slappey told News 3.

A list of the 2017 Mayor's Ball scholarship recipients
Last year’s Mayor’s Ball raised more than $100,000 which funds the dual-enrollment program.

 

