WATCH: Ohio officer carries woman to safety seconds before truck bursts into flames

WADSWORTH, OH (WCMH) – A police officer in Medina County is being recognized for getting an elderly woman to safety after a truck caught fire.

It happened January 2 on State Route 57 between Seville Road and Wall Road in Wadsworth, Ohio.

According to Wadsworth police, another agency let them know about a vehicle that was driving erratically. Officer Cody Lamielle spotted the vehicle and stopped it along SR 57.

When Officer Lamielle approached the truck, the woman driving indicated she was having mechanical difficulties.

After noticing the smoke and flames coming from the hood of the car, Officer Lamielle was able to help the driver’s elderly mother out of the truck, just as the front of the vehicle burst into flames.

Just after Officer Lamielle backed his cruiser up, police say there was a series of small explosions and the vehicle was almost immediately engulfed.