Tech Report: New gadget to protect your device using free WI-FI

anvplayer video=”1218464″]

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (KRON) — When using public Wi-Fi on your phone, tablet or laptop it is important that your equipment is well protected. A new gadget will hit the market that aims to protect all of your gadgets when using free Wi-Fi.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate got a sneak peak at the gadget and shows what it has to offer.

The newly gadget is expected to be used commonly at free Wi-Fi hot zones such as, cafe’s, airports or hotels. Using free WI-FI in these locations puts your gadgets at risk, and potentially have your information stolen.

The Keezel device takes public Wi-Fi being used and turns it into an encrypted secure private network just for consumers, and no one in between can gain access to secure data.

Aike Mueller and the Kezeel team showed KRON4 how to use this technology in public spot, such as Starbucks.

All users have to do is connect their device to Kezeel.

There are other software and apps that users can use in an effort to protect their device, and one of them is the app called “Secure Me.”

Devices and apps that are made to protect your devices are expected to be seen on the market consistently very soon.