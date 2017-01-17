Slowly transitioning over to rain

Bob Jeswald By Published: Updated:
b40b8e20ce7349adaf2a15411b9da15c_1

A cut off upper level low over the southwest will be the main driver kicking this next front off to our west across the region Thursday night through Friday morning. Readings will cool down into the lower 70s for highs by Saturday. Then with a stronger upper level low out of the Pacific will cut-off over Texas, and bring all-day chances for rainfall and a few storms on Saturday. By the time Sunday arrives, a warm-front across the region will be present with a stronger upper low deepening into the southeast with a stronger cold front. The set-up now appears to be heavy rainfall and a few strong storms. Stay tuned for a cooler pattern setting-up behind this system.

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

b40b8e20ce7349adaf2a15411b9da15c_1 image-php

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s