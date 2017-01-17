Slowly transitioning over to rain

A cut off upper level low over the southwest will be the main driver kicking this next front off to our west across the region Thursday night through Friday morning. Readings will cool down into the lower 70s for highs by Saturday. Then with a stronger upper level low out of the Pacific will cut-off over Texas, and bring all-day chances for rainfall and a few storms on Saturday. By the time Sunday arrives, a warm-front across the region will be present with a stronger upper low deepening into the southeast with a stronger cold front. The set-up now appears to be heavy rainfall and a few strong storms. Stay tuned for a cooler pattern setting-up behind this system.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast