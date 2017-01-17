New million dollar, state of the art multi-purpose facility in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Al.- Central Freshman Academy is set to debut its new state of the art multi-purpose facility.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett got an exclusive tour.

She shares what the new million dollar facility has to offer.

It took all of six months to put the four million dollar project together.

Among other things when you first walk in the 34 thousand square foot facility you will see 5.5 tons of weights, a new turf, and batting cages that lower from the ceiling.

Phenix City School Superintendent Randy Wilkes says the facility is built to hold one thousand students.

“Everything from bumper plates to actual hand grip plates, trap bars, incline bench presses, decline bench presses, chains, ropes, Olympic rings, glute machines, sleds, plyometrics boxes on my left, dumb bells, anything you would expect to find at your local gym. We have it for our students and student athletes,“ says Wilkes. The facility isn’t just for working out. Classrooms are also housed on the property.

Representatives say when it comes to their athletes and this facility, they’re only expecting fewer injuries but they’re also expecting a higher success rate.