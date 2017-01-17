Monica Crowley will not join Trump administration amid plagiarism accusations

(CBSN) — Monica Crowley, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run communications for the National Security Council, will not be joining the Trump administration, following accusations of plagiarism.

The conservative media commentator’s decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

And according to a report last week by Politico Magazine, Crowley also plagiarized a number of passages in her 2000 Columbia University PhD dissertation.

Before being selected to become senior director for strategic communications for the National Security Council, Crowley was a prominent conservative pundit and researcher for former President Richard Nixon. She was first accused of plagiarism in 1999, when an article she wrote about Nixon for The Wall Street Journal was amended with an editor’s note saying it contained “striking similarities” to an article written by historian Paul Johnson in 1988.

Crowley’s withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.