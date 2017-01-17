Lee County’s new District Attorney hits off first day at work

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Tuesday marks the first day at the desk for Lee County’s new District Attorney.

Brandon Hughes beat out incumbent District Attorney Robbie Treese during the March 1 Republican Primary. There were no Democratic or Independent candidates in the race.

Opelika-Auburn News reports Hughes has plans to increase efforts at collecting restitution that will go to aiding crime victims.

Hughes says he wants to shift the District Attorney’s Office to a victim-first and law enforcement-first philosophy.

He also plans to expand the pre-trial diversion program to bring more resources into the office.