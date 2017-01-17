Columbus man gets 5 years prison time for child molestation

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local man will now serve five years in prison after being convicted of sodomy and child molestation.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer reports Darrell Dewayne Collier, Jr. was a 17-year-old high school student when police arrested him in February 2015.

Police say Collier was babysitting his victims – a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl – when the assaults happened.

Prosecutors say Collier took the children into separate rooms to anally sodomize them, and he assaulted the boy twice. The children later told their parents.

The now 19-year-old Collier plead guilty last week to reduced charges.

A Muscogee County judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with five served and the rest on probation, according to the plea deal.