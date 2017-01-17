Car theft suspect dies in shootout with police

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga — The GBI is investigating a deadly shootout between a car theft suspect and law enforcement Monday night.

A press release says the unidentified suspect was caught by Coweta County deputies while driving a stolen car at about 10 p.m. Deputies responded to the car crashed into a guardrail on the interstate.

The release says the suspect got out of the wrecked car and fled on foot to a nearby home in Tyrone, Ga. The homeowner reports shooting at the suspect who was in the process of stealing their car.

Fayette County deputies began a chase with the suspect in the homeowner’s car. The suspect wrecked the second vehicle at a road block set up by Coweta deputies and Georgia State Patrol.

The official statement confirms the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers and was killed in the process. No officers were injured in the shootout.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday at the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.

An investigation is ongoing.