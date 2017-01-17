A Turn Toward Wet and Stormy?

An evolving weather pattern is going to keep us warm, but is also likely to bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the southern states over the next 5 to 7 days.

Afternoon temperatures today may flirt with record highs (in Columbus it’s 76º set in 1952) as an unseasonably mild air mass continues to dominate the Southeast. A cold front trailing from a low over Michigan will be unable to pass through Alabama and Georgia, keeping rain out of our area until the front stalls and another low pressure wave develops along the southern end of the front. That is likely to bring us a chance for rain and storms Thursday night into Friday.

A potentially stronger system looks to affect much of the Gulf region over the weekend and will have to be monitored for heavy rain and the chance for severe storms Saturday and Sunday. Longer range models show no sign of any cold weather for this area until possibly near the end of the month.

