Columbus Police: Retaliation shooting gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A scary update surrounding Columbus’s second murder of the year.

Police are now calling Monday night’s shooting death of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson a retaliation shooting.

News Three’s Ashley Garrett is digging deeper into how this was connected with a previous murder.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Destiny Nelson died overnight Monday.

He says she was shot multiple times in the Bull Creek Apartments.

Many neighbors were afraid to talk to News 3 on camera, because of safety concerns.

But one woman who has asked us to conceal her identity, told us she and her son were watching a movie- when they heard gunshots.

“The ambulance and fire truck was out there so I got up and I came outside and it was just hectic,” says the neighbor.

This woman we spoke with claims to have known Nelson, and is troubled by her death.

“Why did they come to Bull Creek of all places? She’s an innocent bystander,” says the neighbor.

“It’s a much somber mood at the Bull Creek Apartments today. Neighbors tell me they believe last night’s homicide is connected to the first homicide of 2017.”

As News 3 has reported, 22- year- old Domonique Horton was shot and killed on January fifth on 32nd Avenue after a fight between two girls broke out.

“They trying to say it’s a retaliation shooting from whoever shot him,” says the neighbor.

Columbus Police appear to be supporting that claim.

“Early investigation appears that this may be some type of retaliation from a murder that happened on 32nd Avenue earlier and also our information is beginning to turn that this individual who was shot had nothing to do with any of it. It was a case of mistaken- identity and whoever went out there shot the wrong person,” says Slouchick.

According to the Muscogee County School District, Nelson was an honor student and dually enrolled at Early College and CSU.