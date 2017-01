COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department confirms a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed late Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. at the Bull Creek Apartments. The victim is identified as local teen Destiny Nelson. The girl was taken to Midtown Medical Center where she passed away.

If you have any information about this case please call contact Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4293.