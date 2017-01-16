Thousands remember Orlando officers killed in the line of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — For the second straight day, more than a thousand people packed the First Baptist Church of Orlando to say goodbye to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Funeral services for Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis were held Sunday, one day after the church was filled to honor Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday as he was responding to the search for Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing Clayton.

The search for Loyd is still ongoing. Police have said they believe a person or persons are helping him avoid capture.

During the service, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings awarded Lewis a purple heart and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs declared Jan. 15 as “Deputy First Class Norman Lewis Day.”

At the service a day before for Clayton, Orlando Police Chief John Mina promoted the Master Sargent to Lieutenant.

A second viewing and service will be held for Lewis Monday in his hometown of Port Charlotte.