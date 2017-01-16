Sea lion freed from fishing gear happily hops on Coast Guard boat

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a young sea lion was so happy to be rescued after getting hooked by fishing gear off Southern California, it jumped into a Coast Guard boat.

The Coast Guard says a Los Angeles-area crew on patrol pulled the sea lion free Saturday near Newport Harbor.

Officials say after a little persuasion, the sea lion hopped aboard the boat and posed for photos.

The animal was handed off to a crew from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which brought the sea lion to its rescue facility. It will be rehabilitated and released.