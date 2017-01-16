Rain Returns, Cold Air Stays Away

A storm system in the nation’s midsection will head north toward the Great Lakes and an upper ridge will remain planted over the Southeast, keeping us warm and dry for at least a couple more days. The potent storm centered in Kansas this morning has been responsible for rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet, thunderstorms and even tornadoes over the past weekend, with more ice expected today in parts of the Midwest. The cold front trailing from the surface low will make little progress into the Gulf region, though it will be close enough to Georgia and Alabama to give us a low chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week, several waves of showers and thunderstorms will pass into and through our area near the slow moving front and associated with upper level disturbances, bringing us a rainy stretch of weather through next weekend but very little change in the unseasonable temperatures.

Exclusive First Alert Forecast and webcast