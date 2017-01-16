Nine months after her disappearance, Allison Whiddon’s relatives fear she was murdered

RAMER, Ala- Reggie Whiddon says there’s no greater pain than having a loved one gone and not knowing where she is—and he knows that reality all too well. His sister, Allison Whiddon, has been missing from her Panama City Beach, Florida, home for nine months. Both Allison and Reggie grew up in Smiths Station, went to school there, and have many connections to the WRBL viewing area.

News 3 first introduced you to Reggie Whiddon last summer when Allison had been missing for three months. But in the six months that have passed, he says he’s uncovered a great deal more about her case. He’s sharing the information exclusively with WRBL News 3.

“It was funny. Anybody who would mess with her, she would say, ‘I’m calling my big brother. I’m going to get my big brother down here,’” says Reggie Whiddon.

Allison Whiddon has been gone nine agonizing months this week, and Reggie Whiddon is still her protector, her big brother with unending love for his baby sister and unyielding determination to find her.

“I’m not going to let her death go unsolved, unfound. I can’t do it, man. I can’t. I’ll search for her on my own, you know,” says Whiddon.

In the days following his sister’s April disappearance from her home in the Laguna Beach area of Panama City Beach, he tried to hold on to the hope Allison could still be alive. Now, new developments in the case have made him certain Allison was murdered.

“I know that my sister is gone. My goal now is to find her and bring her home, so my family can have a proper burial and say goodbye to her, and of course to bring her killer to justice,” Whiddon says.

Finding Allison has been an all-consuming mission for Reggie since his little sister’s disappearance. He says he’s gone broke financially and emotionally.

“I immersed my life into it. Every weekend when I’d get off work, I’d take off down there. You know, motel rooms, and gas, and food on the road is not cheap. And anybody who would go with me, I’d take them and pay their way, too. And fliers printed up, and anything I thought could help me find my sister, I did it,” Whiddon says.

And one of those things he did to try and find Allison got Reggie arrested. After hearing from several people where his sister might be buried, and after police said they couldn’t act on the information, Reggie rented a excavator and started digging on private property.

“I could not live with myself if I thought she was in there, and I didn’t look for her,” Whiddon says.

Now, Reggie is facing a felony criminal mischief charge which could include jail time. Despite the charge filed by the same investigators searching for his sister, Whiddon says he has nothing but praise for the law enforcement officers working on his sister’s case.

“And also I want to give credit to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department– [the department] has been very good to me and my family. In particular, Lt. Rhinehart is a detective down there who has gone out of his way,” says Whiddon.

How can Reggie be so certain Allison was murdered? He says the alleged killer confessed—and it was recorded. That tape was turned over to police. But there’s a problem.

“The problem is that the police can’t use it because he didn’t know he was being recorded. The police have heard the recording, and they know no doubt it’s legit,” says Whiddon.

So where is Allison? It’s a question that haunts her family and investigators. But new intelligence they’ve learned says that her body could be in a swampy, marshy area—somewhere right here in the WRBL viewing area.

“He described it as where the headwaters of the Chattahoochee come together. I’m not sure what he means by that. Basically, if anybody, along 431, as far north as Seale and as far south as Abbeville has seen something along the lines of late April or May of a Black Toyota Truck or a Gold Ford Ranger, you may have seen him. Just think back. And maybe hunters, or people who live in that area, if you’ll just give your woods an extra search, an extra look. She’s out there somewhere. I want to bring her home,” Whiddon says.

Whiddon also wants anyone who was vacationing in Panama City Beach in mid-April or even May of 2016 to try and recall if they saw anything strange or unusual. If so, he asks they contact police. He says a detail someone might feel is insignificant could prove the break investigators need to find his sister.

If you have any information about Allison Whiddon, please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700. You may also submit anonymous tips to the Panhandle Crime Stoppers.