Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating case of several animals found dead over the weekend

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his office is investigating a case where three dogs, two pigs and some chickens were found by a creek at the Steel Bridge on Lee Road 144, just off Highway 169.

The animals were discovered over the weekend by a county resident and their kids. The resident said that her kids went to play by the Steel Bridge, but when they arrived, they found the animals. The kids immediately called their mother who came down and reported the sighting to the sheriff’s office.

“They saw all the dead animals in the little trench, and that’s when they called me,” the resident said. “My little girl was so traumatized by it, she was in tears. They ended up going to Florida to get their minds off of this; that’s how traumatized she was.”

“I about broke down,” the resident said. “It’s horrible. It’s horrible to see something like this. It could be one of your friend’s dogs. You don’t know where they came from and the suffering they went through, to be tossed away like trash.”

Sheriff Jones said they are leaving all options open in this case. Sheriff Jones said some of the possibilities in this case include animal abuse by fighting. Sheriff Jones adds that another possibility is that the dogs were feral and the went onto a farm, attacked livestock, and the farmer may have taken action by shooting the dogs. Sheriff Jones said that the state has a law that makes pet owners responsible if their pets go on another person’s property and cause damage.

Sheriff Jones said based on the evidence the office has gathered up to this point, it is somewhat inconsistent with what they would normally see in a fighting operation, but he adds that if there is some sort of fighting operation going on, it is a felony that could bring prison time and stiff fines to those involved. He went onto add that the fact that the animals were not buried in a proper manner is a violation of the law.

He said that any cruelty is a misdemeanor and could develop into a felony depending upon the circumstances.

“I would say the majority of folks that work at the sheriff’s office have pets of their own, and they’re very particular about those animals, as they should be, and we all feel that way,” Sheriff Jones said. “Anytime we have an instance of this nature, we want to get to the bottom of it as best we can, and find out if there are some criminal elements involved, then we want to make sure that if that indeed is the case, we proceed as necessary.”

A GoFundMe has been started in light of the incident, and it can be found here

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651