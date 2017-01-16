Funeral set for Auburn teen killed in I-85 crash

By Published:
craig_crash_auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — A funeral service will take place Monday in memory of an Auburn high school student who died in a traffic accident.

Friends and family will say goodbye to 18-year-old Craig Hensarling at 11 a.m. CT at the Cornerstone Church on Hamilton Road. Craig’s family asks in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to the Craig Allen Hensarling Memorial Scholarship at Auburn University.

As News 3 reported, Craig passed away January 11 after his car left the roadway on Interstate 85, hit a bridge pylon, and caught fire.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

