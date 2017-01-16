Former Alabama golf standout Justin Thomas wins second straight PGA Tour event

HONOLULU – Former Alabama men’s golf standout Justin Thomas capped an incredible start to the 2017 year, as he claimed the Sony Open on Sunday afternoon. Thomas won the four-day event in record fashion, setting a 72-hole PGA Tour scoring record with a 27-under par 253.

It marked the second consecutive PGA win in as many weeks for Thomas, who now has four PGA victories in his career, including three already this season. His first tournament win of the season came at the CIMB Classic last fall, before winning the SBS Tournament of Champions last weekend in Maui and this weekend’s event in Honolulu.

Thomas began the week by becoming the youngest PGA professional to shoot a 59 which came in Thursday’s opening round. He followed that by a 64 in Friday second round and a 65 on both Saturday and Sunday. In addition to his record-setting 59, Thomas set the PGA record for lowest 36-hole score (123) and tied the 54-hole record (188), matching Steve Stricker’s mark through three rounds of the 2010 John Deere Classic.

His four-round total of 253 broke the Tour’s 72-hole scoring record, which was previously held by Tommy Armour III. Armour shot 254 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

Thomas’ Alabama career (2011-13) was highlighted by winning the 2013 NCAA National Championship – the Tide’s first in program history. The Goshen, Ky., native also became the first Alabama golfer to earn the Haskins Award and the Nicklaus Award, presented to the National Player of the Year, and the Phil Mickelson Award, as the National Freshman of the Year. He was a two-time first team All-American and was also named the 2012 Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

