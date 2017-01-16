CSU students honor MLK Day by lending a helping hand to disabled veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga.- More than a dozen students from Columbus State University gathered at this home on Monday to help Retired Sergeant First Class James Holman, Sr.

Holman is wheelchair-bound and he suffered a stroke a couple years ago.

Since then, it’s harder for him to get around and to communicate.

Students say- they wouldn’t have spent their MLK Jr. holiday anywhere else.

“He’s in a wheelchair for crying out loud, he can’t do this himself. So I’m glad to be able to give him,” says Mariah Jackson.

From noon until three students and house of heroes representatives raked up leaves, clipped vines, cut tree limbs and more.

Ashton Blakely was one of the few who spent his day off serving this veteran.

“it’s not a lot of people who like to help people out…makes me feel good, feels good. I feel proud about myself,” says Ashton Blakely.

Another CSU student says on MLK day he’s proud to work alongside others from different walks of life.

“I don’t care what color you are, where you came from. I mean that’s not important to me,” says Jared Harper.

We caught up with more than a dozen students at Columbus State University who say they didn’t mind spending their day off lending a helping hand. I also caught up with the son who shared a very heartfelt message about the efforts that happened here today.

“It’s nice to see someone helping take care of him instead of the other way around like he’s used to,” says James Holman, Jr.

House of Heroes representatives say they’re planning the next phase of house repairs.

They need to repair the front door, the flooring and the plumbling and they’re calling on folks with skills to reach out to participate with those services.