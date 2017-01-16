23rd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in the books

AUBURN, Ala.- Hundreds of people gathered inside the ballroom at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for the 23rd Martin Luther King Jr. Unity and Scholarship breakfast held by the East Alabama Chapter of National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

The keynote speaker for the event was poet, writer, activist and friend of Rosa Parks, Nikki Giovanni.

Giovanni said she was proud to be in Alabama, a state she said has done so much to help the country take the next step.

During her discussion, Giovanni touched on a variety of topics. One of which was her fascination of space, and how people need to get their grandchildren focused on journeys into space. When asked how close we are to realizing the dream of Dr. King, Giovanni said that her generation is as close as they will ever be, but “we’re looking for what are the 20 year olds bringing now,” Giovanni said. “How are they looking at the world? I know this, I’m not against money because I know money is a good idea, but I know that your generation needs to know that there’s something more important than making a billion dollars. Anybody can see why you need a million, but as soon as you begin to think about a billion, it makes you crazy, and we’ve seen one of those crazy people.”

Also in her speech, she touched on the recent events between her friend and former college classmate, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and President-elect Donald Trump. Giovanni felt President-elect Trump’s comments were not necessary and that he should leave John alone.

During the program, three awards and three scholarships were given out.

Sergeant. Gregory Johnson, the founder of Leadership, Education, Achievement, Partnership and Service, a program designed and implemented by local law enforcement to leave a positive impact on young men in the community, received the Community Service Award.

Dr. Kelly Krawczyk, an Auburn University professor in fields such nonprofit law and governance received the Education Award.

Minister Joseph Murray, the Way 2 Grow Coordinator of the Way 2 Serve Ministry and Youth Pastor of New Life Christian Center in Opelika, received the Distinguished Service Award.

High school seniors Jasmin Dean (Auburn High), Nathan Tolbert (Booker T. Washington) and Amaris Williams (Opelika High School) received scholarship awards.