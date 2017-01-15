Sorority celebrates founders day with history lesson

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated their 3rd annual International Sisterly Relations Day by learning a history lesson.

Dozens of members from the Gamma Tau Omega Chapter and Rho Rho Omega Chapter celebrated their 109 year anniversary at Carmike Cinemas for a private screening of the movie Hidden Figures.

The movie tells the story of three African American females that worked at NASA in the 1960’s.

The film highlights the contributions that Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson made in the U.S. space race.

The 3 women featured in the film were all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.