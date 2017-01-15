Sorority celebrates founders day with history lesson

By Published:
sorror

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated their 3rd annual International Sisterly Relations Day by learning a history lesson.

Dozens of members from the Gamma Tau Omega Chapter and Rho Rho Omega Chapter celebrated their 109 year anniversary at Carmike Cinemas for a private screening of the movie Hidden Figures.

The movie tells the story of three African American females that worked at NASA in the 1960’s.

The film highlights the contributions that Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson made in the U.S. space race.

The 3 women featured in the film were all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s