King holiday means several events, local government closures across the Valley

Several events are scheduled to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. The events span the Chattahoochee Valley and the Plains.

The former president of Alabama State University (in Montgomery, Ala.) will headline the 30th Annual Alpha Unity Awards Breakfast at the Columbus Trade Center.

Columbus Regional will host an MLK commemorative service at Midtown Medical Conference Center tomorrow at 11/10C. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe will be the guest speaker. The city of Columbus is encouraging people to come out to the Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Trail. There will be an effort to clean up the area starting around Macon and Rigdon Roads. The project will end at 10th Ave.

Columbus State University will honor Dr. King with a day of service. Students will volunteer at the MLK Outdoor Learning Trail, Springer Opera House and House of Heroes. The day of service is sponsored by CSU’s Office of Community Outreach.While several events will mark the King holiday, much of local city governments will be closed. The city of Columbus’s 311 Center, landfills, animal control and METRA will all be closed for the day. Parks and Recreation Facilities will be open, but administrative offices will be closed. The Civic Center will also be closed. However, the ice rink will remain open. Columbus Recorder’s Court will only hold its 8 a.m. session.Auburn will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast Monday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 a.m. Central at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Nikki Giovanni, an American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator will be the guest speaker. Giovanni is one of the world’s most well-known African-American poets and has been awarded the Langston Hughes Medal, the NAACP Image Award and has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets may be purchased here.

The Dream Day Foundation in partnership with McDonald’s of Auburn, Opelika and Tuskegee is will hold their 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Program Monday. This year’s program will be held at the Opelika Performing Arts Center at 11:00 a.m. Central. This year’s theme will be “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize…Hold On!” It will focus on the role of children in the Civil Rights Movement.

The Children’s Crusade of 1963 depicts thousands of school age children marching and protesting in Birmingham for civil rights. The celebration will begin with the re-enactment of the protest by the children marching from Greater Peace Baptist Church to the OPAC at approximately 10:00 a.m. Central. Questions should be directed to (334) 663-6638. The event is free and doors will open at 10:00 a.m. Central for the public.