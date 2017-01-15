Hundreds attend “The Dream Lives” to honor MLK

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity hosted “The Dream Lives”, an annual event to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

World renowned Violinist, Damien Escobar, was the headline performer of the event.

After the show Escobar held a Q & A, where students asked him questions about his childhood and musical career.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson believes community events like this one, are a great way to reach the youth.

The artist spoke about the major contributions that Doctor King has made for our country.

Escobar also encouraged the kids to achieve their dreams.