Weekend of Warmth

While other parts of the country are slammed with a variety of winter weather, we are lucky on this Friday the 13th to be able to enjoy warm temperatures that are going to hang on for the entire weekend.

A sharp dividing line between the warm air and a cold arctic air mass is shown on weather maps as a cold front, though the boundary will stall just north of our area allowing us to remain on the warm side of the system. Complicating the situation is another California storm working its way across the Southwest, which will help generate a wide area of freezing rain and snow in the southern and central Plains eastward through the mid-Mississippi and Ohio River valleys within the shallow cold air. Ice storm warnings or watches are in effect for at least 10 states in a wide swath through the middle of the country.

We’ll see a dry weekend with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal; highs will be in the low to mid 70s and lows quite mild in the 50s, more typical of mid-March than mid-January. Our next chance of rain has been pushed back to the middle and end of next week as the unusual pattern begins to break down and a storm system is able to approach the region.

