Warmer than average again and again

Bob Jeswald By Published: Updated:
Holding off any chance for rain, with plenty of mild readings across portions of the south thanks to an unseasonable strong ridge of high pressure. So only a gradual weakening of high pressure will get us down into the lower 70s by Monday. Our record for Saturday is 78° set back in 2013; and we may even tie a record. The stalled-out front towards our north will slowly strengthen over Texas as a cold front and a stronger surface low pressure system allowing a break-down of our ridge. A short wave drifts across the region on Tuesday-Wednesday with only a smattering of a light shower and better chances from a stronger system Thursday-Friday, with the potential for a few storms.

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

