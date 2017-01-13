Warmer than average again and again

Holding off any chance for rain, with plenty of mild readings across portions of the south thanks to an unseasonable strong ridge of high pressure. So only a gradual weakening of high pressure will get us down into the lower 70s by Monday. Our record for Saturday is 78° set back in 2013; and we may even tie a record. The stalled-out front towards our north will slowly strengthen over Texas as a cold front and a stronger surface low pressure system allowing a break-down of our ridge. A short wave drifts across the region on Tuesday-Wednesday with only a smattering of a light shower and better chances from a stronger system Thursday-Friday, with the potential for a few storms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast