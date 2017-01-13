Search continues for Harris Co. burglary suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – The search for a man who continues to break into homes in Harris County continues. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man near the county line just off exit 14 on I-185.

Sheriff Mike Jolley says they are looking for a black male in his early to mid-30’s. He says he is medium build with a scruffy beard.

He says the person they are looking for is the one person responsible for breaking into at least seven homes in the Callaway Woods area off Whitesville Road.

“We don’t know who he is,” Sheriff Jolley said.

Authorities have been scouring surrounding woods and empty homes from the air and on the ground.

“What he’s taking is food items and jewelry and we’ve had three handguns taken so, we believe that he’s either camping out or living in a house that’s vacant,” he said.

Sheriff Jolley urges residents to call 911 if they see or hear anything.

“He’s been spotted by people living in the homes and he’s ran away so, we know he doesn’t want to be caught. He doesn’t want to be identified so, we believe if he’s cornered he would be dangerous.”

The Georgia State Patrol, Metro Task Force, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations are helping in the search.

“The military has assigned equipment for us to use. Night vision devices. It’s been a real joint effort from the area, but my people have put in the hours. We’ve put in 200 overtime hours just in the past couple of weeks,” Sheriff Jolley said.

He believes most break-ins are happening during the day.