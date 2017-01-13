PBC names award after legendary CSU basketball coach Herbert Greene

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Peach Belt Conference announced that the annual men’s basketball Coach of the Year award will be named in honor of Columbus State University Hall of Fame coach and athletic director Herbert Greene. The Herbert Greene PBC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year award will be presented for the first time on Friday, March 3.

“This is such a deserving honor for one of the great people in the history of the Peach Belt,” PBC Commissioner David Brunk said. “Herbert was an outstanding coach, visionary leader and a great friend. To have our men’s basketball coaches propose this name change is a testament to his legacy.”

The PBC men’s basketball coaches unanimously voted to rename the award for the legendary coach, who passed away in 2015. Their recommendation was approved by the PBC athletic directors council, creating the first named award presented to a coach or student-athlete in the league.

“It is such a great honor for the PBC to rename the Men’s Coach of the Year award,” CSU head coach and 2016 PBC Coach of the Year recipient Robert Moore added. “Coach Greene was not only my mentor and best friend, he was the same to a lot of our colleagues in our conference. He built meaningful relationships while coaching in the conference as well as when he served as the Athletic Director at CSU. He was committed to the success of the Peach Belt and was a passionate fan even after he retired.”

Greene served as CSU head men’s basketball coach for 25 years while heading the athletic department for 28.

During his coaching tenure, Greene, the school’s all-time leader in wins, compiled a record of 481 wins and 240 losses. In his 27 years as a college head coach he won 510 games and lost 270. Counting his stint as a high school coach, he coached 974 games and won 657 of them.

Coach Greene led the Cougars to nine NCAA Tournaments, including the last four years of his career. His teams won four Peach Belt Conference regular season titles. He won six Peach Belt Conferences Tournaments, while compiling a 29-9 record in PBC Tournament Play. At CSU, he had 11 seasons of at least 20 wins and 16 seasons with at least 19 wins. He was named PBC Coach of the Year twice and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club College Coach of the Year for Georgia in 1992 and 2005.

Under his guidance as athletic director for more than two decades, CSU became one of the finest overall athletic programs in the country. Greene was inducted into the Columbus State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He was also inducted into the PBC Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 2016.

