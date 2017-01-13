Our Kitchen: Hummus

PEGI’S ADVICE
Adjust seasonings to your taste preferences. I like to sprinkle a smoky paprika on the top and serve with pita bread, or tortilla chips. Amy likes it with carrot sticks or celery. Even my kids will eat it. Enjoy! A little effort goes a long way. Keeps in the fridge for a week.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bulb of garlic
- 3/4 cup tahini (sesame seed paste, found in the foreign foods section)
- 3/4 cup total lemon and lime juices
- 1 16oz. can of chick peas (garbanzo beans)
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
- Slice off just the top of the head of garlic and roast it in your toaster oven @350 for about 30-40 minutes. Go do something else. It should be nice and brown and oozy when done. Let it cool for 5-10 minutes before handling it.
- Juice your lemon and limes to get about 3/4 cup of juice total. I usually use a couple large lemons and about 3-4 small limes to get this amount.
- Measure and set aside the tahini (stir it well first, as the oil tends to separate). Consider putting plastic wrap in your measuring cup to make clean-up easier.
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas and set aside
- Put the juice, and about a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper in your food processor. Add the roasted garlic. If you’ve roasted it long enough, it should just squirt into your bowl when you squeeze it. Careful not to get the papery outside into the bowl.
- Pulse the food processor a couple times to mix. Now on continuous speed, alternate slowly between adding the chickpeas and the tahini. Add the olive oil, and blend well. It will have the consistency of a thick, creamy peanut butter.