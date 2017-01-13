Many offices, services closed on MLK holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Much of the Columbus Consolidated Government will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. The city’s 311 center, landfills, animal control, and METRA will be closed for the day.

Parks and recreation facilities will be open, but administrative offices will be closed.

The Civic Center will be closed, but the Columbus ice rink will be open. Columbus Recorder’s Court will be open, but only for its 8 a.m. session.

There will be no waste or recycling pickup on the holiday, but Monday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. All other waste and recycling pickup for the week will remain on a normal schedule.