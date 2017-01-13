Local church honors MLK with “Unity Week”

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr fought for equality and his vision is still alive today.

For more than 20 years Metropolitan Baptist Church has held their unity memorial service to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Although the sanctuary is empty now, on Monday, hundreds of people are expected to attend the memorial celebration. Metropolitan Baptist Church has been in Columbus for 126 years. Curtis Crocker the senior pastor wants everyone in the community to know that King made a big impact on everyone’s lives regardless of race or background.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done and one of the things that I believe Doctor King would say to us, is you have to be organized and we have to continue to keep our eyes on the prize, stay focused on the things God has ordained for us to do,” says Crocker.

The MLK worship service will elaborate on what the community can do to continue the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. Two people from the community will be recognized for their service and given a humanitarian award for exhibiting the King experience.

On Monday more than 500 people are expected to be in attendance. Dr. Percy Johnson from Atlanta will be the keynote speaker.