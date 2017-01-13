LaGrange homeowner warns of stray bullet danger

LaGRANGE, Ga- A LaGrange homeowner and her family literally dodged a bullet. It’s a dangerous situation that proved costly, but could have been much worse. But the entire experience was completely preventable had someone not recklessly fired a gun. The homeowner is sharing her experience exclusively with WRBL News 3 in hopes of encouraging others to think before they act.

“It had to be pretty big because I mean my finger fits through the hole, so it wasn’t a small gauge bullet. It had to be a large gauge,” says Darcey Leis, holding her finger through the bullet-ridden shingle taken off her roof.

Sometime either New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day, Leis says someone fired a celebratory bullet in the air that pierced her home’s roof. The hole from the bullet allowed water from recent heavy rainfall to seep into the roof.

Ultimately, her ceiling collapsed. That’s when she found out that a bullet was the cause. Leis says the scary part is that the thoughtless actions of someone else could have proven deadly for her family.

“[We had] financial trauma, because of the deductible, but luckily, you know, when the ceiling fell, my mother wasn’t in there. It was a nighttime. She didn’t know what happened, so she was safe. She could have been hurt, or if the bullet had come through, it could have hurt her or killed her,” Leis says.

In some cases, bullets can travel a mile or more.

Police say gun laws vary by state and community. In many areas, firing bullets in the air is a serious crime. No matter local gun laws, anyone who shoots a gun recklessly is subject to a number of charges.