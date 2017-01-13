Georgia lawmaker seeks bigger tax break for rural hospital donors

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker wants bigger tax breaks for donations given to rural hospitals.

A state law passed last year offers corporations and individuals tax credits worth 70 percent of donations to rural hospitals. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the program hasn’t lured many donors – with applications coming in for only 2 percent of $50 million in available credits.

Many rural hospitals in Georgia are struggling. The tax break for donors was intended to give them a financial lifeline.

State Rep. Geoff Duncan, R-Cumming, has a new bill that would raise the tax credit from 70 percent of a donation’s value to 90 percent.

Jimmy Lewis, the CEO of rural hospital coalition Hometown Health, says the 70-percent credit has been too low to attract much interest from corporate donors.