Free parking in Uptown

COLUMBUS Ga.  Some people are concerned that there aren’t enough parking spaces in the uptown area.

Ross Horner, the President of the non-profit Uptown, called a meeting with local media outlets to address the parking issues.

Horner said, “There’s availability in parking down here, there’s a lot of parking spaces and we want people to feel comfortable coming to our shops and coming to the events down here.”

There are three free parking garages in Uptown: The RiverCenter Deck, Front Avenue Deck and the CB&T Deck.

The President of Uptown says he’s excited for the future of Columbus.

