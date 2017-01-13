Fire Station 11 set to be operational Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Fire and EMS announced Friday that personnel will return to Fire Station 11 on Warm Springs Road after a fire damaged the building back in November 2015.

The fire originated in the engine compartment of a fire truck consuming the front half of the vehicle while it was parked inside the station causing extensive damage to building and the fire truck.

A new fire truck was purchased and the fire station renovation has been completed.

Fire Station 11 will be fully operational on Saturday, January 14, 2017.