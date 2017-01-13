Columbus police make arrests in string of business burglaries

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department announces more than 20 burglaries at local businesses have been linked to two men’s arrests.

Major Gil Slouchick says in a press release 42-year-old Taquawn Pollard and 22-year-old Madison Reese are in Muscogee County Jail connected to multiple burglaries at sports retailers, liquor and food stores, and automobile parts and repair shops.

Police say Reese was arrested December 28 and Pollard was caught the very next day.

Police say the two suspects are linked to the following cases:

Moon Mart 7160 Moon Road, Suite A

The Bottle Shop 101 Southern Way

Advance Auto Parts 4933 Hamilton Road

Food Mart 4640 Warm Springs Road

Parkway Liquor 7160 Moon Road, Suite B

Cross Court Sports 4784 Milgen Road

Dollar General 3885 Miller Road

NAPA Auto Parts 1504 Alexander Street

Unique Sports 5110 Hamilton Road

The press release says several more business burglaries in Harris County and Talbot County are connected to Pollard and Reese.

Officers are also on the lookout for two additional suspects. The press release says police suspect two more people, 25-year-old Derius Irby and 31-year-old Erica Crouch, are connected to these burglaries.

The Burglary and Theft Unit was able to recover $600 worth of the stolen items.