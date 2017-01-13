Brewery set to open this summer in downtown LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga- It’s now official– and a sign that the economy of LaGrange and Troup County continues to thrive. Wild Leap Brew Company made an official announcement it will open this summer in downtown LaGrange.

The official unveiling of the Wild Leap Brew Company happened yesterday morning as community and business leaders gathered at the old Westbrook Tire building, soon to be the new brewery’s home. Right now, the Westbrook building is being renovated. Co-founder Anthony Rodriguez led the crowd in a toast with a sample of some of the product Wild Leap will produce.

The craft beer industry is picking up in Georgia. In terms of popularity, Georgia is 10th out of the 50 states when it comes to craft beer. The state, however, does not have a large number of craft breweries.

“LaGrange is an amazing city. You have the brewery coming, all these amazing restaurants and shops, are popping up, the amphitheater that opened up last year, and Great Wolf Lodge which opens up next year. We’re really fortunate to be a part of it. We look forward to being a part of this community for a very long time,” says Rob Goldstein, co-founder of Wild Leap Brew Company.

Wild Leap says it will manufacture beer in another brewery and start selling it exclusively in the LaGrange market beginning in February to give people of the area a sample of what to expect.