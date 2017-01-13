3 teens in jail connected to home burglaries, vehicle thefts

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police say three teens are in jail connected to several local home burglaries and car thefts.

Major Gil Slouchick says in a press release 18-year-old Tyrone Donner and 17-year-old Quashawn Rice were arrested Wednesday and connected to 10 separate cases. A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested but police say her identity is being kept confidential.

Police say the suspects were identified through police and community witnesses. Supervisory Detective Sargent Thomas Hill also says the suspects also admitted to several elements of the crimes during questioning.

Investigators were able to recover more than $69,000 worth of the stolen property, which has all been returned to the rightful owners. Some of the stolen items include one of the cars, firearms, and license tags.

Both Donner and Rice remain in the jail after their preliminary hearings. The 16-year-old suspect has her first hearing Friday.