WATCH: Troup Co. sheriff releases dash cam video of gunfire between deputy, suspect

**WARNING: This video contains graphic violent images**

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video Thursday of this week’s incident that led to a deputy shot and a more than six hour standoff.

The video released to WRBL News 3 shows Deputy Michael Hockett’s patrol car arriving at a locked gate at 51 Jackson Street just before noon Monday. Police say Hockett was called to the residence by a family member concerned for 28-year-old Matthew Edmondson’s mental health.

Deputy Hockett made his way to the home and can be heard walking around the property, knocking and calling out for anyone inside. He met no one. No one was home.

After about nine minutes, a green truck pulls into the video. Edmondson and a female family member have arrived to see Deputy Hockett’s patrol car in front of the gate. They drive towards the home and out of view.

That’s when a loud bang can suddenly be heard before Hockett’s voice is heard screaming, “No! No!” He screams for someone to “put it down… please don’t shoot” before he comes running back on screen charging towards his patrol car.

The video shows Edmondson following behind, gun out, firing at the deputy. Hockett makes it behind his car, fires shots back at Edmondson, and hits him in the shoulder.

Hockett then leaves the property until backup arrives. Hockett suffered non-life threatening injuries from the confrontation.

As News 3 reported, Edmondson held off law enforcement for several hours until he was finally taken into custody just after 6:30 p.m. that day.

He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Attempt Murder

Aggravated Assault on Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

False Imprisonment