Warmth Prevails Through the Weekend

A mild air mass will continue to bring warm temperatures to much of the South, as an upper air ridge holds off any surges of cold air that enter the U.S. The sprawling dome of high pressure is acting as a block that will keep the storm track well north of Georgia and Alabama while steering storm systems away and forcing frontal boundaries to stall before they reach this far south.

A significant ice storm is forecast to affect a wide area of the southern Plains and mid-Mississippi valley Friday through Sunday on the cold side of one of those stalled fronts, but the Columbus area should be able to avoid any rain from this system. We’ll stay mild and dry until the upper ridge breaks down enough to let a storm system move in sometime around the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, more rain continues in California, causing rivers to swell and overflow while snow piles up in the Sierra Mountain range. That area will get a break beginning over the weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast